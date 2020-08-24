ITHACA — Eileen J. Hoffman, age 78, of Ithaca, passed away Saturday, August 22, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Francis and Alice Grierson; siblings, Melvin Grierson, and Marlene "Dutchie" Wiley; and step-son, David Hoffman.

Eileen was always around to show unconditional love for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is survived by her husband of 48 years, Jerry Hoffman; son, Dan (Johnna) Healy; step-children, Joan (Steve) Tobias, Judy (Phil) Granato, Diane (Mike) Rowe, Dale (Belinda) Hoffman; granddaughters, Heather (Jared) Morris, and Tana (Eric) May; great-grandchildren, Navee Morris, Andrew and Lukas Byrd, Kenley and Carter May; several step-grandchildren and great-grandchildren; siblings, Rita (Donnie) Cottrill, Theresa (Greg) Shoup, Ted (Betty) Grierson, Don (Kyla) Grierson, Herb (Linda) Grierson; and her dog, Kooper.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, August 27, 2020, 12 noon, at Kreitzer Funeral Home, 204 N. Main St. Arcanum, OH 45304. A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to 12 noon, Thursday, August 27, at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be sent to Gofundme for Gabe to get his service dog, www.gofundme.com/f/gabe039s-autism-dog . Email condolences may be sent by going online to www.kreitzerfuneralhome.com .