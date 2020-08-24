1/
Eileen J. Hoffman
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Eileen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

ITHACA — Eileen J. Hoffman, age 78, of Ithaca, passed away Saturday, August 22, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Francis and Alice Grierson; siblings, Melvin Grierson, and Marlene "Dutchie" Wiley; and step-son, David Hoffman.

Eileen was always around to show unconditional love for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is survived by her husband of 48 years, Jerry Hoffman; son, Dan (Johnna) Healy; step-children, Joan (Steve) Tobias, Judy (Phil) Granato, Diane (Mike) Rowe, Dale (Belinda) Hoffman; granddaughters, Heather (Jared) Morris, and Tana (Eric) May; great-grandchildren, Navee Morris, Andrew and Lukas Byrd, Kenley and Carter May; several step-grandchildren and great-grandchildren; siblings, Rita (Donnie) Cottrill, Theresa (Greg) Shoup, Ted (Betty) Grierson, Don (Kyla) Grierson, Herb (Linda) Grierson; and her dog, Kooper.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, August 27, 2020, 12 noon, at Kreitzer Funeral Home, 204 N. Main St. Arcanum, OH 45304. A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to 12 noon, Thursday, August 27, at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be sent to Gofundme for Gabe to get his service dog, www.gofundme.com/f/gabe039s-autism-dog . Email condolences may be sent by going online to www.kreitzerfuneralhome.com .



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Advocate from Aug. 24 to Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kreitzer Funeral Home - Arcanum
204 N. Main St.
Arcanum, OH 45304
(937) 692-5145
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved