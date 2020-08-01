BRADFORD — Eileen M. Shoemaker, age 100, of Bradford, Ohio, passed away at 6 p.m., Thursday, July 30, 2020, at Hospice of Dayton.

Eileen was born March 15, 1920, in Darke County to the late Albert and Sophia (Grote) Oehrtman. In addition to her parents, Eileen was preceded in death by her husband, John D. Shoemaker, on September 7, 2006, whom she married August 24, 1947; son-in-law, Thomas Wrenn; brothers, Gerald, Melvin, William, Floyd, and Richard Oehrtman; and sisters, Evelyn Spencer and Lois Weaver.

Eileen is survived by her sons and daughters-in-law, John and Lilia Shoemaker of Centerville and David and Barbara Shoemaker of Arcanum; daughter, Phyllis Wrenn of Centerville; grandchildren, Thomas and Amanda Wrenn, Kristen and Mike Terranova, Chris and Carmen Shoemaker, Lori and Doug Toschlog and Katie Shoemaker; 10 great-grandchildren; sister, Marlene Freund of Van Wert; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Eileen was a secretary at McClain's Inc. in Greenville for 18 years and General Athletic in Greenville for 4 years. She was a member of St. John Lutheran Church in Greenville, where she was active in the Women of the Church and choir. Eileen enjoyed reading and sewing. Eileen was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother, she was a caregiver to many family members throughout her life.

A private graveside service will be held at St. John Lutheran Church Cemetery in Greenville with Pastor John Mittermaier officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to St. John Lutheran Church, 7418 St. Rt. 121 North, Greenville, OH 45331. Arrangements have been entrusted to Zechar Bailey Funeral Home in Greenville. Condolences for the family may be expressed through www.zecharbailey.com