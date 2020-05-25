GREENVILLE-Elda "June" Lane, 88, of Greenville, passed away on Friday, May 22, 2020, at 8:35 p.m. at Village Green Health Campus, Greenville, Ohio. She was born June 19, 1931 in Darke County, Ohio the daughter of the late Sylvan and Grace (Caupp) Scott. She was a homemaker and was a caregiver to her grandkids and great-grandkids. She is preceded in death by her parents; her brother: Richard Scott; her sister: Jane Riegel; and her son-in-law: Richard Curtis. She is survived by her husband : Charles Lane of Greenville, whom she married June 5, 1949; her children and spouses: Greg and Dottie Lane of Piqua, Deanna and Wayne Long of Greenville, Sue Curtis and Kem Alan Stewart of Greenville; grandchildren: Heather Rardin, Scott Lane, Darin Long, and Lyndsey Gabbard; great grandchildren: Tyler Rardin, Zach Rardin, Hunter Lane, Brayden Lane, Austin Woodruff, Jocelyn Lane, Claire Gabbard, Scarlet Gabbard. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, May 27, at 2 p.m. in Union City Cemetery, Union City, Ind., with Rev. Terry Haworth officiating. Arrangements are being handled by Zechar Bailey Funeral Home, Greenville. Condolences for the family may be expressed through www.zecharbailey.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Advocate from May 25 to May 26, 2020.