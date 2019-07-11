ST. HENRY — Elizabeth A. "Bets" Mertz, 61, of St. Henry, died on Thursday, July 11, 2019, at State of the Heart Care, Care Clinic, Greenville, Ohio. She was born on December 31, 1957, in Celina, Ohio to the late David and Joann (Rosenbeck) Voskuhl. On September 3, 1983, she married John Mertz, he survives in St. Henry.

She is survived by a son Kyle Mertz, a granddaughter Alexa Mertz, siblings: Joe and Rhonda Voskuhl, Marilyn and Jim Bomholt, Mike Voskuhl, mother-in-law Alvera Mertz, and in-laws: Lester Tobe, Cathy Holthaus, Karen Rosengarten, Don and Donna Mertz, Irene Rismiller, Rose and Bill Payne, Marie and Jim Gengler, Paul and Carrol Mertz, Dot and Chris Dues, Bert and Jim Hamberg, Barb and Jerry Fullenkamp, Joe and Deb Mertz, Nancy and Dan Rindler, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Bets is preceded in death a sister Therese Tobe, her father-in-law Bob Mertz, and in-laws: Pam Voskuhl, John Holthaus, Gerald Rismiller, and a nephew William Mertz.

She was a member of St. Henry Catholic Church, and worked over 40 years at Reynolds and Reynolds. Bets enjoyed collecting Precious Moments, spending time with her husband, son, and the light of her life, her granddaughter Alexa.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, July 15, at St. Henry Catholic Church. Friends may call from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m. Sunday, July 14, and 9 a.m. until 10 a.m. Monday at the Hogenkamp Funeral Home in St. Henry. Memorial contributions may be directed to the Cancer Association of Mercer County. Condolences may be left at hogenkampfh.com