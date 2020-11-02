1/1
Elizabeth Ann "Betty" Schmalenberger
GREENVILLE — Elizabeth Ann "Betty" Schmalenberger, age 91 of Greenville, Ohio passed away peacefully October 31, 2020, 9:45 p.m., at the Brethren Retirement Community, Greenville, Ohio. She was born October 27, 1929 in Greenville to the late Dwight and Esther (Husted) Brown.

Betty retired from Greenville City Schools where she had served as a food service worker and a teacher's aide. She married Charles "Dave" Schmalenberger on November 26, 1948, and for 71 years, they were rarely apart. Betty loved being outdoors and enjoyed spending time with her family, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, and will be truly missed.

In addition to her parents, Betty is preceded in death by her grandson, David Hutton; son-in-law, Chris Hutton; and siblings, Barbara Brown, Eugene Brown, and Cy Brown.

Betty leaves behind her husband, Charles "Dave" Schmalenberger; children, Martha Hutton, Linda (Tom) Allread, and Lisa (Jorge) Milo; grandchildren, Joseph (Sue Myrden ) Hutton, Adam Hutton, Joel (Kara) Allread, Jordan Milo, Kelsey Milo, and Brianna Milo; great- grandchildren, Hannah Hutton, Christopher Hutton, Reed Hanes, Morgan Hanes, and Gavin Allread.

There are no services at this time for Betty. Burial in Greenville Union Cemetery will be at a later date. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Resident Aid Fund at the Brethren Retirement Community. Arrangements entrusted to Zechar Bailey Funeral Home, Greenville, Ohio. Condolences may be expressed at www.zecharbailey.com.



Published in The Daily Advocate from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Zechar Bailey Funeral Home
1499 N Broadway
Greenville, OH 45331
9375484141
