Elizabeth J. "Bets" Smith
GREENVILLE — Elizabeth J. "Bets" Smith, 92, passed away Tuesday, September 1, 2020, at the Brethren Home in Greenville, OH.

She was born February 6, 1928 in Greenville, Ohio, to the late W.R. and Mary Lucy Bowman Ferguson. Bets worked as a Bank Teller at Farmer's State Bank for 35 years. and also seven years at Union Trust Company, both located in Union City. She was a member of Tri Kappa Sorority, loved people and enjoyed talking to them.

Survivors include her niece, Toni (Norman) Dickey of London, Ohio; nephews, Roc Ferguson of Union City, Ohio, Joe Ferguson of Miamisburg; great-nephew, Dillon Ferguson; special friends, Teresa Tillman, Molly Longfellow, Sherry Smith, Lisa Wright, Lynn Timmerman and Ted Boze.

She was preceded by her parents; and husband, Robert N. Smith (1991).

Graveside Services will be held Friday September 4, 2020, at 11:30 a.m., in the Green Mound Cemetery, New Madison, Ohio, with the Rev. Eric Knight officiating. We ask that all COVID-19 precautions are followed, and a mask is recommended. Memorial contributions may be made to State of the Heart Hospice, 1350 N. Broadway, Greenville, Ohio 45331.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.reichardfh.com



Published in The Daily Advocate from Sep. 3 to Sep. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Reichard Funeral Home
400 West Deerfield Road
Union City, IN 47390
(765) 964-3400
