GREENVILLE — Ellen C. McGriff passed away Monday, March 25, at her home at Village Green Health Center in Greenville, Ohio. She was 85 and died of complications from lung cancer.

Ellen was born in Montgomery County, Ohio, on June 27, 1933, as the ninth of 11 children of the late Jesse and Susan (Morton) Garber. She married George W. McGriff in June 1952 and he preceded her in death in 2000 after 47 years of marriage. Her first child, Gregory McGriff, died shortly after birth in 1953, and her stepson, Dennis McGriff, died in 1970. Ellen was an avid shopper at garage sales and enjoyed gardening, making quilts, a good game of cards and anything and everything pink. Ellen is survived by sons Gary (Toni) McGriff of Connecticut and Jeff (June) McGriff of Washington, stepdaughter Karen (Keith) Besecker of Arcanum, and sisters Grace (Lester) Baker, Alma (John) Beckner and Lois (John) Wolfe, along with eight grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.

Niece Sharyl Brown and her husband, Randy, of Arcanum provided immeasurable love and support during her final months. She was preceded in death by her brother Norman Garber and sisters Martha (Elmer) Brumbaugh, Lydia (Theodore) Sell, Emma (William) Brumbaugh, Mary (Paul) Hoskins, Pearl (Raymond) Peters and Alice (Duane) Brewer.

Services will be held on Tuesday April 2, 2019, at 10 a.m. at Zechar Bailey Funeral Home, Greenville, with Pastor Randy Brown officiating. Burial will follow in Mote Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Monday April 1, 2019, at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to State of the Heart Care. Condolences for the family may be expressed through www.zecharbailey.com