BRADFORD — Ellen E. Douglass, age 91, of Bradford, passed away Monday, November 16, 2020 at home.

Ellen was born in Union Bridge, Maryland on February 17, 1929 to the (late) Robert and Mary (Fisher) Burns. She was a member of the Covington Old Order German Baptist Church, and worked 17 years as a Certified Nursing Assistant at Spelman Memorial Hospital in Smithfield, Missouri.

Ellen was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Marion S. Douglass in 2006; daughter, Doris Ann Flora in 2016; great-grandson, Jackson Flora; brother, John Burns; and sister, Esther Crist.

Ellen is survived by her children and their spouses, Mary Lee and Donald Weakley of Wichita, Kansas, Elaine and David Hitzelberger of Kansas City, Missouri, Robert and Janet Douglass of Bradford, Sara Angela and Charles Diehl of Bradford, Edie Douglass of Bradford, James Douglass of Sierra Vista, Arizona, Regina and Duane Garber of Bradford; 31 grandchildren; 101 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; brother and sister-in-law, Donald and Mary Burns of Covington; sister and brother-in-law, Frances and Wayne Flory of Delphi, Indiana; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

Graveside service and viewing Thursday, November 19, 2020, 2 p.m., at Oakland Cemetery, Bradford.

