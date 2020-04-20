ARCANUM — Ellen Marie Hangen, 86, of Arcanum, passed away of natural causes at the Brethren Retirement Community on April 19, 2020.

She was a faithful member of Faith United Methodist Church of Arcanum and retired as a cafeteria worker from Arcanum High School after 33 years of loyal service.

Ellen was preceded in death by her sister, Eileen (Baker) Longfellow, and brother Robert Baker.

Ellen is survived by her husband of 66 years, Nolan Hangen; children, Steve Hangen, and Pam (Hangen) O'Connell; grandchildren, Stacy (Hangen) Worrell, Dave Hangen, Joel Hangen, John O'Connell, Dan O'Connell and Jacqueline (O'Connell) Apelquist; and great-grandchildren, Kaylee Worrell, Lexi Worrell, Ethan Hangen, Kyle Hangen, Cecilia O'Connell and Nova O'Connell.

Due to the COVID-19 situation, services officiated by Pastor Dan Kuhbander will be held privately. Arrangements will be by Kreitzer Funeral Home, 204 N. Main St., Arcanum. Email condolences may be sent by going online to www.kreitzerfuneralhome.com.