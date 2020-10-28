NORTH STAR — Elmer J. Mangen age 91, of North Star passed away Monday, October 26, 2020, 5:05 p.m., at Village Green Healthcare Center in Greenville.

Elmer was born November 17, 1928, in Darke County to the late Joseph and Pearl (Neargarder) Mangen. In addition to his parents, Elmer was also preceded in death by brothers, Clarence, Chalmer and Orville Mangen; sisters, Laverne Mangen, Edna Mangen, Ruth Bey, Therisa Bey and Lucille Gaier; sister-in-law, Gertrude Mangen; and brothers-in-law, Tim Bey, Albert Bey and Clarence Gaier.

Elmer is survived by a sister-in-law, Elma Mangen; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, and great-great-nieces and nephews.

Elmer was a farmer most of his life until retirement. After retirement, Elmer helped his great-nephews with their turkey farm. He was a member of St. Louis Catholic Church in North Star.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday, November 3, 2020, 10:30 a.m., at St. Louis Catholic Church in North Star with Rev. Fr. David G. Howard celebrant. Burial will follow in St. Louis Cemetery. There will be no visitation. Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, the family request that face masks be worn and social distancing be observed. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Louis Catholic Church in North Star. Arrangements have been entrusted to Bailey Zechar Funeral Home in Versailles.

Condolences for family may be expressed through www.zecharbailey.com