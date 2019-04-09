PITSBURG — Elmer A. Longenecker, 97, of Piqua, passed away Monday, April 8, 2019 at Brookdale of Piqua. He was born January 20, 1922 to the late Orie and Luella (Michael) Longenecker in Laura, Ohio.

The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, April 11, at Hale-Sarver Family Funeral Home, 284 N. Miami St, West Milton, with funeral service beginning at 1 p.m. Burial will follow in Mote Cemetery, Pitsburg. Memorial contributions may be made to Potsdam United Methodist Church, 12 S. Main St, Potsdam, Ohio 45361. Online memories of Elmer may be left for the family at www.hale-sarver.com.