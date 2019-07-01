VERSAILLES — Elsie M. Berger, 86, of Versailles passed away at 5:18 p.m. on Sunday, June 30, 2019, in the Hospice Unit at Upper Valley Medical Center in Troy.

Elsie was born September 29, 1932, in Shelby County to the late Herman and Emma (Simon) Dapore. In addition to her parents, Elsie was also preceded in death by her husband, Romaine U. Berger on October 21, 2017, whom she married February 27, 1954; son, Kenneth J. Berger; and sisters, Florence Wissman, Dorothy Gasson and an infant sister, Ethel Rose Dapore.

Elsie is survived by her children, Anthony "Tony" (Rhonda) Berger of Beavercreek, Jeanne Berger of Versailles, Linda Berger of Cincinnati and Barbara (Steve) Young of Russia; grandchildren, Bijayta (Kenny) Parzgnat, Felicia Berger, Sara Young and Brian Young; a great-grandchild, Nolan Parzgnat; sister, Marcella Bensman of Russia; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Elsie was a homemaker. She enjoyed playing cards, crocheting, baking and gardening. Elsie was a member of St. Denis Catholic Church in Versailles.

A Memorial Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, July 8, at St. Denis Catholic Church in Versailles with the Rev. Fr. Jim Duell celebrant. Burial will follow in St. Valbert Cemetery in Versailles. The family will receive friends on Monday from 9-10 a.m. at Bailey Zechar Funeral Home in Versailles. Memorial contributions may be made to Ohio's Hospice of Miami County 550 Summit Ave. Suite 101, Troy, OH 45373. Condolences for the family may be expressed through www.zecharbailey.com.