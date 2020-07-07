GREENVILLE — Elsie M. Powell went to be with the Lord on Monday, July 6, 2020.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert S. and Caroline A. (Neff) Steele; by her first husband, Robert Weng on Dec. 22, 1963; and by her second husband, Donald L. Powell on Aug. 30, 2018; and her son Robert Weng, Jr. (Bob) on Dec. 23, 2013.

She leaves to cherish her memory her daughter, Canda Weng of Augusta, Ga., the children of Robert Weng, Jr., Vicky Weng Kolody (Greg Pankow) of Ft. Myers, Fla., Randy and his wife Pat Weng, Rodney Weng of North Ft. Myers, Fla. and Roger and wife Brandi Weng of Bauxite, Ark.; grandchildren Daniel, Elizabeth, Matthew, Ryan, Robby, Kaitlyn and Kristyn. She is also survived by her sister, Betty White of Dayton, Ohio and her niece, Barbie Jo Dodd. She is also survived by her stepchildren, Bethany Carres and husband Jim of The Villages, Florida, Donna Beam and her husband Tom of Zanesfield, Ohio and The Villages, Fla., Stuart Powell of Rotonda West, Fla., and Mark Powell of Greenville; grandchildren Heather Coby (Greg), Justin Powell, Adrienne Longfellow (Eric), Brandon Powell, and nine Powell great-grandchildren.

Elsie and Don spent 38 years going to Florida in the winter and she loved parking cars at their lot at Ft. Myers Beach, meeting many people and becoming friends with many. She loved going on cruises and gambling. She also loved traveling with her dearest friends, Jim and Audrey Pevonka, Bill and Midge Byrd, Ron and Jean Wolter and many others. Her dearest neighbors and friends, Bill and Nancy Warner were always there to help her.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, July 9, 2020, at Willow View Cemetery in Dayton with Pastor Todd Reish officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Brethren Retirement Community. Arrangements are under the direction of Zechar Bailey Funeral Home in Greenville, Ohio. Condolences for the family may be expressed through www.zecharbailey.com