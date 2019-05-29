GREENVILLE - Emma Mae Crider, 88 of Greenville, Ohio passed away at 6:56 a.m. May 27, 2019, at Miami Valley Hospital, Dayton, Ohio.

Born in Monticello, Kentucky on April 18, 1931. she was a daughter to the late Roy and Betty (Reynolds) Mounce. Emma retired from Sheller Globe in Union City, and then worked for 16 years at Walmart. She enjoyed making and painting ceramics, going to Sportzters and Scoreboard's to watch karaoke and taking long drives with her husband to enjoy the scenery. More than anything she loved spending time with her family and friends. She will be deeply missed.

In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her son Rick Crider: daughter Linda Newbauer: great-grandson Jonathan Kinnison: infant sister Mary Frances: sisters Elizabeth Lake and Wanda Warner.

Survived by her husband of 53 years, Larry Crider, whom she married November 5, 1965: children Tonya and Art Boatright; Denise and Imad Hajjar; John Crider: grandchildren Wyatt Boatright; Garrett Boatright; Brooke Crider and Brandon Fader; Sean and Lisa Kinnison; Brian and Tiffany Kinnison; Megan and Jerimiah Campbell; Natomia Crider and Matt Richards; Noura and Abdel Kamel; Dean and Sara Hajjar: six great-grandchildren: siblings Helen Corder; Norma Smith; Fred and Helen Mounce; John and Charla Mounce; Peggy Floyd: brother- in –law Ric Crider: sister-in-law Pat Hopkins: as well as many more nieces, nephews, family members and friends.

Friends may call on the family from 5-8 p.m. Monday, June 3, at the Zechar Bailey Funeral Home, Greenville. Funeral services will be conducted at 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 4, with a visitation one hour prior. Interment at Greenville Township Memorial Gardens, Greenville, Ohio. Memorial contributions may be made to the Cancer Association of Darke County. Online condolences www.zecharbailey.com.