CINCINNATI — Eric E. Anderson, 48, of Cincinnati, Ohio passed away unexpectedly on March 2, 2020, at his residence in Cincinnati.

He was born on January 31, 1972, in Greenville, Ohio to Phyllis (Baker) Clapp of New Madison, Ohio, and the late Terry Anderson.

Eric was a 1990 graduate of Tri-Village High School. From reading online stories to researching topics, he loved learning and self-teaching himself. He had a passion for electronics and computers. Eric had a big heart and loved to help others. He enjoyed spending time with his nieces and nephews and was a friend to many.

In addition to his mother, Eric is survived by his step-father, Marion Clapp of New Madison; his siblings, Michelle Eads and her husband, Gary, of Brownsburg, Indiana, and Jerry Anderson and his wife, Jean, of Greenville; his niece and nephews, Matthew Anderson, Laura Anderson, Anthony Eads, and Garrett Eads; his 5 stepbrothers and stepsisters; and numerous aunts and uncles.

A celebration of Eric's life will take place at 11 a,m. Thursday, March 5, at Tribute Funeral Homes, New Madison Campus, with Rev. Eric Fee officiating. Burial will follow in Greenmound Cemetery.

Guests may visit with Eric's family on Thursday from 10 a,m. until the time of service at 11 a,m. the funeral home.

Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.tributefuneralhomes.com.