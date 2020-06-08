FORT RECOVERY — Ernest C. Rohrer, age 87, of Fort Recovery, passed away on June 7, 2020, at Mercer Health, Coldwater.

He was born Feb. 12, 1933, in Fort Recovery, to the late William and Catherine (Livingston) Rohrer. On April 19, 1951, he married the late Elaine (Ainsworth) Rohrer, who died July 22, 2010.

Surviving are his children, Ernie and Rose Rohrer, Mike Rohrer, and Dr. David and Lori Rohrer, all of Fort Recovery; grandchildren, Alex Rohrer, Adam Rohrer and fiancee' Isabelle Crowe, Natalie and Jesse Sanders, Sara and Collin O'Dell, and Emma Rohrer; seven great-grandchildren; a brother, Jerry Rohrer of Union City, Ohio; and in-laws, Charles Sell of Woodington, Ohio, and Martha Ainsworth of Portland, Ind.

Also preceding him in death are siblings, Saloma Glassford, Rich Rohrer, Rosellan Ruhenkamp, Norma Smith, and Bernice McDowell; and in-laws, John Ainsworth and Cynthia Sell.

He owned and operated Rohrer Plumbing & Heating, Fort Recovery for many years and was also a lifelong farmer. Ernest was a member of Mary Help of Christians Catholic Church, Fort Recovery. He enjoyed the life of a farmer and spending time with his family.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, June 11, at Mary Help of Christians Catholic Church, Fort Recovery, with Fr. Ned Brown as celebrant. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Calling is 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday and 9 to 10 a.m. Thursday at Brockman - Boeckman Funeral Home, Fort Recovery. Condolences may be directed to brockmanboeckmanfh.com