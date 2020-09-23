YORKSHIRE — Ernest J. Poeppelman, Age 86, of South Street, Yorkshire, Ohio, passed away of natural causes at his residence early Tuesday morning, September 22, 2020.

He was born August 10, 1934, in Yorkshire, Ohio, to the late Aloys and Helen (Gaier) Poeppelman. On October 5, 1960, at St. Nicholas Catholic Church in Osgood, Ernie married Virginia "Ginny" (Kramer) Poeppelman who survives. Also surviving are eight children: Ronald Poeppelman of Yorkshire, Shirley and Gabriel Dirksen of Maria Stein, Joyce and Paul Moeller of Burkettsville, Daniel and Kelly Poeppelman of Celina, Carol and Kenneth Schlarman of Chickasaw, Lynn and Roger Ungruhn of Maria Stein, Sharon and Corey Paul of New Bremen and Brenda and Chad Wray of Fort Loramie; 31 grandchildren: Nick and Nicole Dirksen, Kate and Tyler Speelman, Jacob and Lindsay Dirksen, Becky and Adam Miller, Mitchell and Malorie Dirksen, Bradley and Annie Dirksen, Jason Moeller, Heather and Curtis Harlow, Zachary and Emily Moeller, Cara Moeller, Devin, Haley and Kayla Heitkamp, Abby and Mark Moeller, Kiley, Chad, Eric and Lucas Schlarman, Mackenzie Ungruhn, Alex and Bethany Ungruhn, Carly, Tanner and Natalie Ungruhn, Shelby, Koby and Sydney Paul, Hailey, Charles, Devin and Ashton Wray along with 23 great-grandchildren; six siblings: Ruth Brown of Wapakoneta, Elsie and Elmer Homan of Chickasaw, Janice and Don Marchal of Versailles, James and Kay Poeppelman of Versailles, Joseph and Margie Poeppelman of Dayton and Mary and Gary Dean of Jacksonville, Ill.; sisters and brothers-in-law: Esther Marchal of Minster, Verene Kramer of Osgood, LeRoy and Doris Kramer of Fort Loramie, and Richard and Doris A. Kramer of Fort Loramie, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by one sister and brother-in-law, Arlene and Henry Fortkamp and brothers and sisters-in law: Paul Brown, infant Leona Kramer, Urban and Mary E. Kramer, infant Alvin Kramer, Alferd and Mary A. Kramer, Paul and Alvira Marchal, Irma and Cletus Grilliot, John Fleck, Norman Marchal and Victor Kramer.

Mr. Poeppelman served in the United States Army during peacetime following the Korean War, and had been stationed in Japan for two years. He retired in 1999 from Sidney Tool & Die where he had been employed 34 years as a machinist. He was a member of St. Nicholas Catholic Church, Farm Power of the Past, Buckeye Farm Antiques, and the Poor Boys Tractor Pullers. He was also a Lake Loramie Fall Harvest volunteer and served on the Yorkshire Village Council for many years. Ernie was a "jack-of-all-trades." He loved his family and polka dancing with Ginny, his wife of nearly 60 years. He also enjoyed collecting, restoring, and showcasing vintage farm equipment, especially Cockshutt tractors.

Public graveside services will take place Friday, September 25, 2020, 10:30 a.m., at St. Martin Cemetery in Osgood with Rev. David Howard presiding. Due to COVID-19, there will be no public visitation.

Memorials may be made to JDRF / Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, State of The Heart Hospice or Do Good Restaurant Ministries. Private condolences may be expressed at www.gehretfuneralhome.com