CASTINE — Esther Ricker,91, of Castine, passed away Sunday, October 6, 2019.

Esther was born May 2, 1928 to Charles and Roma Horine in Greenville, Ohio. She is a New Madison High School graduate.

On December 25, 1948, Esther would go on to marry Leon Ricker. Esther was a long time member of Castine Church of the Brethren and taught Sunday school there for several years. She loved her family with all her heart and will be deeply missed by her family and friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Roma Horine, and infant daughter, Carol J. Horine.

Esther is survived by her husband of 70 years, Leon Ricker; daughter, Ruthann (John) Denlinger; grandchildren, Sarah (Paul) Miller, Mark (Gina) Denlinger, Julie (Troy) Denlinger, Craig Denlinger; great-grandchildren, Brice, Natalie, Darcy, and Caton Miller; Carmen, Trudy, Kaci, and Morgan Denlinger; Tristen, Regan, Kyler, and Brody Denlinger, and numerous other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, October 9, at the Castine Church of the Brethren, 624 US-127 Castine. Burial will follow at Castine Cemetery.

A visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, October 8, at Kreitzer Funeral Home, 204 N. Main St., Arcanum, OH 45304. In lieu of flowers donations in Esther's memory can be made to Reid Health Hospice Services.

