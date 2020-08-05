1/1
Ethel I. Besecker
GREENVILLE — Ethel I. Besecker, age 87, a resident of Rest Haven in Greenville, Ohio, died Monday, August 3, 2020, at the Hospice Unit at Wayne Hospital. She was born April 28, 1933, in Wapakoneta to the late Roy Jackson and Lydia Irene (McKinley) Cole; retired from Hartzell Fan; a member of the Covington Church of the Brethren; enjoyed reading, quilting and word search puzzles.

Preceded in death by her parents; two great grandsons; brother, Seth Roy Cole; three sisters, Carolyn Boomershine, Rose Ellen Cecil and Helen Davis.

Ethel is survived by her loving husband of 69 years, Merle Junior Besecker; five children, Nancy Fair (Jeff Blackburn) of East Lansing, Mich., Kimberly Bivens of Piqua, Randy (Rhonda) Besecker of Covington, Pamela (Nathan) Harris of Hollansburg, and Susan Sanslow of Richmond, Ky.; 13 grandchildren, Nicole Fair of Rockledge, Fla., Christopher Fair of Lansing, Mich., David (Ruth) Brandenburg of Greenville, Michael Brandenburg of Piqua, Mathew Besecker of Greenville, Amanda Ramsey of Union City, Rochele Besecker of Covington, Joshua (Shauna) Belt of Greenville, Jason (Michele) Belt of New Paris, Jacob Belt of Hollansburg, Tabitha Moore of New Madison, Dr. Tyler Sanslow of Boston, Mass., and Brandon (Kristin) Sanslow of Nashville, Tenn.; 19 great grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; two sisters, Betty Ludwig of Farmland, Ind., and Ruth (Richard) Manson of Covington; and many other relatives and friends.

Memorial Service to be held at a later date. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to State of the Heart Hospice in Greenville. Condolences may be left for the family at www.stockerfraley.com



Published in The Daily Advocate from Aug. 5 to Aug. 6, 2020.
