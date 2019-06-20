PALESTINE — Ethel M. Koons (Filbrun) departed from this world to join the Lord on May 26, 2019.

Born in Dayton, Ohio on August 29th, 1923, Ethel was the youngest of 5 children of Frank and Bessie Filbrun. Her husband, Chalmer Koons, has preceded her in death. She is survived by many loving nieces and nephews including Lois Nichols, Lonney Filbrun, Kay Hissong, Sharon Burkhardt, Linda Poynter, and Janie MacPherson.

Ethel was a graduate of Trotwood Madison High School, Miami University, and Arizona State University. She also completed graduate studies at Northern University, University of Arizona, and San Diego State. Her 33 years of teaching business education began in 1947 at the Palestine High School. In 1953, she and her husband moved to Phoenix, Arizona where she taught at Tolleson High School, Carl Hayden, and Alhambra High School. She enjoyed music, sang in church choirs all her life and was a member of the Joysingers for 15 years. She was a life-long member of the Church of the Brethren.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at the Palestine Church of Christ on July 6, at 10:30 a.m. Interment services will be held at the Palestine Cemetery following. All who knew Ethel and desire to celebrate her life with us are encouraged to attend.