NEW WESTON — Eugene F. Noggler Jr., age 73, of New Weston, Ohio, died Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, of natural causes at his residence.

He was born June 26, 1947, in Celina, Ohio, to the late Eugene Sr. and Marie (Morgan) Noggler. On Aug. 29, 1968, in St. Henry, Ohio, he married Melody (Klenke) Noggler, who survives.

Also surviving are three children, Dawn (James) Hart of New Weston, Rodney Noggler of Mendon, Ohio, and April Noggler of Ansonia, Ohio; their 10 grandchildren, James, Jacob, and Jared Hart, Kyli Schoenlein, Brittany and Corttany Noggler, Chelsea Harris, and Alyssa, Aubrey and Kaiden Noggler; 10 great grandchildren; his siblings, Donna Pitman of Holiday, Fla., Ron Noggler of Delaware, Ohio, Marilyn (Bill) Wycuff of Portland, Ind., Rita (Rex) Evans of Decatur, Ind., Colleen Lairson of Middlebury, Ind., Max (Brenda) Noggler of New Weston, Ohio, Vaughn (Sherry) Noggler of Fort Recovery, Ohio, Vera (John) Hart of Fort Recovery, Mark Noggler of Fort Recovery, Joyce (Alan) Hughes of Maplewood, Ohio, Anita (Darrell) Hughes of Sidney, Ohio; a sister-in-law, Peg Noggler of Fort Recovery; in-laws, Nancy (Jerry) Prasuhn of Celina, Ohio, Barb Rosendahl of Edinburg, Texas, Mike (Mary) Klenke of New Hampshire, Ohio, Joe Klenke of St. Henry, Ohio, and Pat (Nance) Klenke of St. Henry; along with numerous nieces and nephews.

Along with his parents, Eugene was preceded in death by a son, Travis Noggler; a great grandchild, Charleigh; his siblings, Alan, Leo, and Danna Noggler; his brother-in-law, Larry Lairson; and in-law, Teresa Klenke.

Eugene had worked as a custodian at the former Woodland Heights School, Greenville, Ohio, and was also an auctioneer. He was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church, Union City, Ind.

Eugene enjoyed everything about farming and especially took pride in his John Deere 620 tractor. A favorite pass time for him was coon hunting. Eugene also enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and great grandchildren.

A public Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 2, at St. Paul Catholic Church, Sharpsburg, Ohio, with Fr. Peter Logsdon as celebrant. CDC guidelines will be followed during Mass. Burial will follow at St. Paul Cemetery, Sharpsburg, Ohio. A private visitation will be held. Arrangements have been entrusted to Brockman-Boeckman Funeral Home, Fort Recovery, Ohio.

Condolences may be directed to www.brockmanboeckmanfh.com