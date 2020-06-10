Eugene Via
CUMBERLAND, Wis. — Eugene Via, age 78, of Cumberland, Wis., passed away Wednesday, June 2, 2020, in his residence. He was born in Ohio Aug. 3, 1941, to the late Otis Eugene and Margie Via.

Eugene is survived by five children: Vickie McKee, Eaton, Ohio, David (Lisa) Via, Beavercreek, Ohio, Keith (Missy) Via, Andover, Minn., Jason (Dawn) Via, Clayton, Wis., and Alisha (Brett) Foss, Cameron, Wis.; 12 grandchildren; siblings: Kenny Via, Stevie Via, and Miriam Benning; and several nieces and nephews.

Eugene is preceded in death by his son, Dan Via; and his brother, Ronnie Via.

After graduating high school, Eugene worked in Ohio as a dairy farmer for several years. He eventually owned his own farm in Wisconsin. After retiring from farming, he kept busy working at Cumberland WalMart.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 11, in Miami Memorial Park, Covington, Ohio, with Pastor Scott Stremmel officiating. Arrangements have been entrusted to Melcher-Sowers Funeral Home, Piqua, Ohio.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.melcher-sowers.com



Published in The Daily Advocate from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
11
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Miami Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Melcher Sowers Funeral Home
646 W. High St.
Piqua, OH 45356
937-773-1647
