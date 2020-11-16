ENGLEWOOD — Eva Ann (Taylor) Williams, 94, of Cypress Pointe Health Campus, Englewood, and formerly of Arcanum, went home to be with the Lord November 14, 2020. She had been in declining health for several years.

Eva was born on February 3, 1926 in Columbus, Ohio to Glenn H. and Mary M. (Lynam) Taylor. She was a full-time wife, mother and homemaker both in Columbus and Arcanum. She was co-owner of Lew Williams Printing in Arcanum. She attended church at Family of God Ministries in Arcanum.

Eva was preceded in death by her parents; husband of almost 60 years, William L. "Lew" Williams; sister and brother-in-law, Martha L. and John C. Neal; youngest brother, Harold Taylor; sister-in-law, Edith "Dee" Ink; daughter-in-law, Anne Marie Dunn; and son-in-law, Paul D. Shuttleworth.

Eva is survived by her children and their spouses, Ken (Debbie) of Huber Heights, Kathy (Randy) Crowe of Greens Fork, Ind., Karen Shuttleworth of Arcanum, Art of Kettering, Ben (Debbie) of West Milton, Carol (Jody) Thomas of Vandalia, Doug (Trina) of Arcanum; grandchildren, Brandon Williams of Greenville, Mary (Steve) Kennedy and Zach (Cari) Crowe of Indianapolis, Ind., Ken Shuttleworth of Indianapolis, Ind., Travis (Shanna) Shuttleworth of Greenville, Ohio, Randy (Meghan) Williams of Madison, Wisc., Chris (Sarah) Williams of Bonita Springs, Fla., Patrick Dunn of Lake Tahoe, Calif., Josh Thomas of Vandalia, Jennifer (Josie) Roll of Kettering, and Chloe Williams of Arcanum; several great-grandchildren; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Donald "Guy" and Linda Williams of St. Augustine, Fla.; brother-in-law, Stan Ink of North Fort Myers, Fla.; as well as other Florida relatives, Robin and Joe Adams, and James Ink.

Private services are in care of Kreitzer Funeral Home, Arcanum, due to the pandemic with burial to follow in Twin Twp. Cemetery, Ithaca. Memorial contributions may be made to Family of God Ministries, 310 West South Street, Arcanum, OH 45304.