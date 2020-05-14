NORTH STAR — Eva M. Ruchty, age 85, of North Star, Ohio, died Tuesday, May 12, 2020, at Briarwood Village in Coldwater. She was born May 1, 1935, in New Weston to the late Aloys and Lidwinda (Mestemaker) Gelhaus. Eva married Ronald Ruchty, her husband of 65 years on April 16, 1955, in St. Bernard Church in Burkettsville. Ron survives in Coldwater. She is also survived by children, Nick and Pam Ruchty of Naples, Fla., Renea and Joe Harlamert of Coldwater, Mark and Jill Ruchty of Bradford, Ted and Julie Ruchty of New Weston, and Rhonda and Keith Moorman of Versailles; 11 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and in-laws , Lou Gelhaus of Fort Recovery, and Jerry and Thelma Ruchty of Coldwater. In addition to her parents, Eva is preceded in death by siblings and in-laws, Vera and Rich Muhlenkamp, Harold and Mary Gelhaus, and Gene Gelhaus. Eva was a member of St. Louis Catholic Church in North Star, and the St. Ann's Sodality. She was a former member of the Ansonia Life Squad, worked for Bruns Construction for many years, and was the township fiscal officer for 24 years. Eva loved ballroom dancing with her husband Ron, playing cards and together they crafted the perfect Manhattan. Due to COVID-19 a private family service will be held on Friday, May 15, at Hogenkamp Funeral Home in St. Henry. A public burial will follow in St. Louis Cemetery, North Star, at approximately 10:15. The family requests honoring social distancing for Ron's safety. Memorial contributions may be made to the St. Louis Catholic Church, North Star. Condolences may be left at hogenkampfh.com.
Published in The Daily Advocate from May 14 to May 15, 2020.