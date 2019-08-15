GREENVILLE — Eva Mae Weitbrecht of Greenville, Ohio passed away at 11 a.m. Tuesday, August 13, 2019, at the Brethren Retirement Community of Greenville. Eva was born in Darke County, Ohio and the daughter of the late Hiram and Maude (Applegate) Fourman.

Eva was retired having worked from 1984 until 1987 as the manager of the Greenville Cemetery. She was a graduate of the Franklin Township School, loved going to auctions, antiquing, playing euchre, looking for any good sales and traveling on cruises and overseas with her husband and family.

In addition to parents, she was preceded in death by her husband J.C. "Jake" Weitbrecht in 1999. They were married December of 1954. Also her brothers Faron Fourman, David Fourman, Ernest Fourman and Kenneth Fourman and sister Catherine Studebaker.

Eva is survived by her children, Teresa (Jim) Ward of Greenville, Gretchen Weitbrecht of Cleveland and Craig Jay (Jane) Weitbrecht of Kokomo, Ind.; grandchildren Eliza Weitbrecht, Victoria Weitbrecht and Carrie Shore; great-grandchildren Derek, Jaron and Gavin; great-great-grandchildren Brentley and Blakely as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Private graveside services will be held at the convenience of the family in the Greenville Cemetery with Pastor Todd Reish officiating. There will be no visitation.

In lieu of flowers, Memorial Contributions may be given to the Cancer Association of Darke County.

Funeral arrangements by Zechar Bailey Funeral Home Greenville, Ohio.

Condolences for the family may be sent to www.zecharbailey.com