POMPANO BEACH, Fla. — Evan Dennis Sides, 23, of Pompano Beach, Fla., formerly of Greenville, Ohio, passed away on Monday, July 8, 2019.

Evan was born on July 21, 1995, in Portsmouth, Virginia, to Lorrie (Tim) Loudy of Greenville, and Darrel Sides of Cincinnati, Ohio.

Evan was preceded in death by his paternal grandmother, Darlene Harvey; and his uncle, Mark Sides.

Evan had many amazing and memorable traits. He was a great athlete, loved working with his hands, loved to cook and draw. He enjoyed working outdoors and loved to fish. From landscaping, wood working and working on a pipeline in Tennessee, he always took pride in a job well done. Evan was outgoing, friendly, and loyal. He was a great friend to everyone he knew and had a big heart. He loved his family and was a great brother who adored his sisters.

In addition to his parents, Evan is survived by his step-father, Tim Loudy; his sisters, Mackenzie and Justin Poynter of Englewood, Ava Loudy and Sara Loudy of Greenville; his step-sister, Melissa and Michael Montgomery of Louisville, KY.; his maternal grandparents, Ralph and Kim Clifton of Troy and Becky (Donn Buckingham) Clifton of Greenville; his paternal grandparents, Dennis and Janice Sides of Greenville, and Robert and Ruth Loudy of Greenville; his nephew, Hudson Poynter; and several aunts, uncles and other extended family.

A Celebration of Evan's life will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 16, at Tribute Funeral Homes, Greenville Campus.

Friends and family may visit on Tuesday, from 4 p.m. until the time of the service at 7 p.m.

