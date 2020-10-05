MONTEZUMA — Evart E. "Boone" Dorsten, age 89, passed away Friday, October 2, 2020, at the Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton. He was born on April 5, 1931 in Montezuma to the late John and Viola (Cook) Dorsten. On June 22, 1957, he married Ruth C. Niekamp, who died September 14, 2016.

Evart was preceded in death by his parents, wife, sisters and brothers-in-law, Bernice (Harry) Bell, Frances (Donald) Mescher, and William Staugler.

Evart is survived by his children, Aaron (Rhonda) Dorsten of Greenville, Damian (Carolyn) Dorsten of Bryan, Gerard (Pam) Dorsten of Celina, and John (Lee Ann) Dorsten of Celina. He is also survived by nine grandchildren, Samuel Dorsten, Gabriel (Bethany) Dorsten, Jessica Dorsten, Johnathan Dorsten, Katie Dorsten, Garrett (Alyssa) Dorsten, Tyler (Shelby) Dorsten, Maria (Adam) Cron, Emily (Alex) Schiavone; two step-grandchildren, David Zehringer and Marie Zehringer; 10 great-grandchildren; and his sister, Carolyn Staugler of Celina.

Evart was a graduate of Celina High School, with the Class of 1949. He proudly served his country in the United States Navy. He earned the insurance licensing of Chartered Property Casualty Underwriter and Chartered Life Underwriter.He was a member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Montezuma, and was a Third-Degree Knight of Columbus, Council #1800, in Celina.

Evart donated his body to the Wright State University Anatomical Program for science.

A private Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at the Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Montezuma, with Fr. Tim McFarland C.PP.S. officiating. His Memorial Mass will be recorded and made available to watch on the Lehman-Dzendzel Funeral Home website following services. Private family burial will be held at a later date in the Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Cemetery in Montezuma. Memorial contributions may be made to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, P. O. Box 50 Memphis, TN 38101-9929. Condolences may be shared with the Dorsten Family online at LehmanDzendzelFH.com.