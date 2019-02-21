GREENVILLE — Evelyn Irene Loy, 101, of Greenville, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, February 19, 2019, at the State of the Heart Care Center in Greenville.

She was born October 27, 1917, to the late Harry and Della (Brewer) Wenger of Stelvideo, Ohio.

In addition to her parents, Evelyn was preceded in death by her husband of 71 years, Marion Loy; and her brother, Virgil Wenger.

After graduating from Greenville High School, Evelyn married her high school sweetheart, Marion Loy, on July 2, 1938. She loved being a farmer's wife. Evelyn was an avid gardener and enjoyed canning the vegetables she grew. Aside from canning, she enjoyed cooking and baking for her family. Evelyn was an active member of the Teegarden Church, where she enjoyed teaching Sunday School. Evelyn loved her grandchildren and great grandchildren and enjoyed spending every moment she could with them.

Evelyn is survived by her children, Marilyn (Larry) Delk, and Dean (Jennifer) Loy, all of Greenville; her grandchildren, Jeffrey (Marie Jansen) Delk of Clayton, Ohio, Melissa (Greg) Schreck of Dayton, Ohio, Stephanie (Ryan) Beisner of Versailles, Ohio, and Nicole (Jay Clementz) Loy of Piqua, Ohio; her great grandchildren, Emily Schreck, Aiden Beisner, and Camden Beisner; her brother, Glenn Wenger; her brother-in-law, Gene Loy; and numerous nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank the Oakley Place of Greenville and the State of the Heart Care for the outstanding care they provided to Evelyn.

A celebration of Evelyn's life will take place at noon on Monday, February 25, 2019, at Tribute Funeral Homes, Greenville Campus, with Pastor Eric Knight officiating. Burial will follow at Teegarden Cemetery. Guests may visit with Evelyn's family on Monday from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be given in memory of Evelyn to the Teegarden Church and Cemetery. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.tributefuneralhomes.com