COVINGTON — Evelyn L. Holfinger, 90, of Covington, passed away Thursday, April 23, 2020.
Due to the current pandemic, a graveside service will be held at 12 p.m. today in Miami Memorial Park, 7875 Crescent Drive, Covington, with Rev. Jonathan Schriber officiating. Friends may visit with the family, with social distancing practices kindly requested, from 11:30 a.m.-12 p.m. at the cemetery graveside. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Ohio's Hospice of Miami County. Arrangements are in care of Moore Funeral Home, Covington. Online condolences may also be sent to the Holfinger family at www.moorefh.com.