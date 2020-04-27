Evelyn L. Holfinger

Guest Book
  • "Our deepest sympathy goes to the Holfinger family. Evelyn..."
    - Bill & Betty McKibben
  • "Our thoughts and prayers are with the Holfinger family at..."
    - Amy and Dave Jackson
  • "Blessings to your family in this time of sorrow. Evelyn's..."
    - Cathy Davis
  • "Prayers and sympathy for the Holfinger family. I remember..."
  • "I extend my deepest sympathy to the Holfinger family."
    - Ralph Gray
Service Information
Moore Funeral Home
10 S. High Street
Covington, OH
45318
(937)-473-2271
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 28, 2020
11:30 AM - 12:00 PM
cemetery graveside
Graveside service
Tuesday, Apr. 28, 2020
12:00 PM
Miami Memorial Park,
7875 Crescent Dr
Covington, OH
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

COVINGTON — Evelyn L. Holfinger, 90, of Covington, passed away Thursday, April 23, 2020.

Due to the current pandemic, a graveside service will be held at 12 p.m. today in Miami Memorial Park, 7875 Crescent Drive, Covington, with Rev. Jonathan Schriber officiating. Friends may visit with the family, with social distancing practices kindly requested, from 11:30 a.m.-12 p.m. at the cemetery graveside. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Ohio's Hospice of Miami County. Arrangements are in care of Moore Funeral Home, Covington. Online condolences may also be sent to the Holfinger family at www.moorefh.com.
Published in The Daily Advocate from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.