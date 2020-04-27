GREENVILLE — Evelyn Rose Darland, 85, of Greenville, passed away on Saturday, April 25, 2020, at Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton, Ohio.

Evelyn was born on Aug. 30, 1934, in Jackson, Minn., to the late Edward and Clara (Huemorller) Rinderle. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Richard Goubeaux, in 1974, and her second husband, Joe Darland, in 2006; her stepdaughter, Carol Darland; and her siblings, James, Jerome, Janet, and Ronald Rinderle.

Evelyn was a hairdresser and was the owner of Powder Puff Beauty Shop for 43 years. After retiring from the beauty shop, she continued to be a hairdresser for local nursing homes and funeral homes. When she wasn't working, Evelyn enjoyed tending to her houseplants, her flower beds and sewing.

Evelyn is survived by her son, Ty Goubeaux and his partner, Melanie Strong, of Greenville; her stepson, Mike Darland of Greenville; her grandchildren, Tara Goubeaux, Lonnie Beam and his wife, Tonya, and Olivia Moore and her partner, Chirs Wilson; and her siblings, Judy Stachler and her husband, Homer, and Don Rinderle and his wife, Susie.

Private services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Mary's Catholic Church at 233 W. 3rd St., Greenville, Ohio 45331.

Online condolences may be shared with Evelyn's family by visiting www.tributefuneralhomes.com.