GREENVILLE — Everett J. Coby, 87, passed away surrounded by his loving family on Friday, June 21, 2019, at 10 p.m. at the State of the Heart Hospice Care Center, Greenville, Ohio. Born in Covington, Ohio on October 27, 1931, he was one of seven children to the late Oliver L. and Mary Elizabeth (Goodpaster) Coby.

Everett worked hard his entire life. Early in life he helped his father shovel coal in Celina; later he would go into trucking, hauling, and running many heavy equipment machines for farming, feed and grain and asphalt companies. He worked at Teaford Feed and Grain for 16 years, and Walls Brothers Asphalt for 28 years.

He loved his horses, he farmed with them and had a pulling team he won trophies with. He was a lifetime member of the American Motorcycle Association and rode his Harley Davidson Motorcycle to Sturgis, S.D. five times. The last trip to Sturgis was made when Everett was 76 years young.

He loved his family, his wife, his children and his grandchildren with all of his heart, he will be deeply missed. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by brothers Gerald, Wayne, Bobby and Larry Coby: sister Betty Murphy: daughter-in laws Carol Coby; Ingrid Coby: grandson-in-law Andy Sayer: and step-grandson Joey Walters.

He is survived by his wife, with whom he just celebrated his 70th wedding anniversary, Ruby Coby, whom he married June 11, 1949: children, Terry L. Coby of Portland, Ind.; Ricky E. Coby of Arcanum; Karla and Joe Walters of Greenville: sister Dorothy Schmidt of Celina: 17 grandchildren: 40 great-grandchildren: 11 great-great-grandchildren (and one on the way): as well as many more family members and friends.

Friends may call on the family from 5-8 p.m. Wednesday June 26, at the Zechar Bailey Funeral Home, Greenville. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, June 27, with Pastor Jim Merideth presiding. Burial to follow at Greenville Union Cemetery, Greenville. Memorial donations may be made to the State of the Heart Hospice. Online condolences www.zecharbailey.com.