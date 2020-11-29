1/
Ezra James Brumbaugh
BRADFORD — Ezra James Brumbaugh, 102, of Bradford, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, at his home. Ezra was born in Brookville, Ohio, Mar. 18, 1918, to the (late) George and Phoebe Ann (Grossnickle) Brumbaugh. He married Martha (Oswalt) Brumbaugh on Dec. 25, 1944, and they were happily married for 74 years and 11 months. They were members of the Old Order German Baptist Church, Painter Creek District. They enjoyed farming together and many games of Aggravation with family and friends. In his younger days, he enjoyed trapping and working with his dogs. In later years, he enjoyed spending his time reading and visiting with others. He never knew a stranger and enjoyed visiting with everyone.

Preceded in death by his parents; wife, Martha (Oswalt) Brumbaugh; daughter, Evelyn Brumbaugh; great-great-grandson, Oliver James Risner; brother and sisters, Lydia, Iva, Noah, Aaron, Lewis Franklin, Elmer Allen, Amos Alford, Henry Harley, and Owen.

Ezra is survived by his two daughters, Lois Milyard of Greenville and Frances (Ted) Risner of Bradford; six grandchildren, Deborah (Charles) Martin, Mary Lou (Philip) Green, Andrew (Lisa) Milyard, Ted (Carolyn) Risner, Michelle (Jeff) Myers, Dawn (Doug) Koble; 22 great-grandchildren, Michael, Jonathan, Hannah, and Sarah Martin; Ben, Maggie, Henry, Lizzie, and Noah Milyard; Zach (Anne) Risner; Justin (Debra) Risner; Aaron (Cassie) Risner; Lilyn, Hunter, and Cordelia Risner; Samantha (Matthan) Sink; Hannah and Brandon Myers; Cameron, Darin, Cassie, and Olivia Koble; six great-great-grandchildren: Ezra, Felix, and Silas Risner; Mason and Wesson Risner; Skyler Risner; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Graveside Service and Visitation is Wednesday, Dec. 4 at 1:30 p.m. at Mote Cemetery, Pitsburg, Ohio, with service to follow. Condolences may be left for the family at www.stockerfraley.com



Published in The Daily Advocate from Nov. 29 to Nov. 30, 2020.
