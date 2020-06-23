TIPP CITY — Farrell Eileen Beam, 96, of Tipp City, passed away on Sunday, March 29, 2020, at SpringMeade Health Center in Tipp City.

She was born on Feb. 2, 1924, in Greenville, Ohio, to the late Lester and Ruth (Neibert) Delk.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, George W. Beam; her son, Robert Lavy; and her brothers, Kenny and Jim Delk.

Farrell retired from FRAM in Greenville with over 30 years of service.

Farrell is survived by her grandchildren, Brian Lavy and his wife Stephanie, of Huber Heights, Ohio, Angela Rooks and her husband Tom, of Hinesville, Ga., Mitch Lavy of Celina, Scott Lavy and his wife Jenni, of Russia, Ohio, Corey Lavy and his wife Jill, of Bluffton, Ind., and Craig Lavy and his wife Deanna, of Greenville; 18 great-grandchildren; 18 great-great-grandchildren; and one sister, Joan Wackler of Pleasant Hill, Ohio.

She loved spending time with her family and friends playing cards, bingo and other games, she also loved doing crafts, word puzzles.

A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Sunday, June 28, at Tribute Funeral Homes, Greenville Campus, with Rev. Eric Fee officiating.

Farrell's family will be receiving guests on Sunday from noon until the time of the memorial service at 1 p.m.

Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.tributefuneralhomes.com.