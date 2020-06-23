Farrell Eileen Beam
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Farrell's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

TIPP CITY — Farrell Eileen Beam, 96, of Tipp City, passed away on Sunday, March 29, 2020, at SpringMeade Health Center in Tipp City.

She was born on Feb. 2, 1924, in Greenville, Ohio, to the late Lester and Ruth (Neibert) Delk.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, George W. Beam; her son, Robert Lavy; and her brothers, Kenny and Jim Delk.

Farrell retired from FRAM in Greenville with over 30 years of service.

Farrell is survived by her grandchildren, Brian Lavy and his wife Stephanie, of Huber Heights, Ohio, Angela Rooks and her husband Tom, of Hinesville, Ga., Mitch Lavy of Celina, Scott Lavy and his wife Jenni, of Russia, Ohio, Corey Lavy and his wife Jill, of Bluffton, Ind., and Craig Lavy and his wife Deanna, of Greenville; 18 great-grandchildren; 18 great-great-grandchildren; and one sister, Joan Wackler of Pleasant Hill, Ohio.

She loved spending time with her family and friends playing cards, bingo and other games, she also loved doing crafts, word puzzles.

A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Sunday, June 28, at Tribute Funeral Homes, Greenville Campus, with Rev. Eric Fee officiating.

Farrell's family will be receiving guests on Sunday from noon until the time of the memorial service at 1 p.m.

Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.tributefuneralhomes.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Advocate from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Tribute Funeral home
1000 Broadway
Greenville, OH 45331
(937) 548-1133
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved