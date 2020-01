VERSAILLES — Flora Jane "Tiny" McMaken, 81, of Versailles, passed away at 3: a.m. Monday, January 6, 2020, in the Hospice Inpatient Unit at Upper Valley Medical Center in Troy.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, January 11, 2020, at St. Denis Catholic Church in Versailles with the Rev. Fr. Jim Simons celebrant. The family will receive friends on Friday from 2-8 p.m. and Saturday morning from 9-10 a.m. at Bailey Zechar Funeral Home in Versailles.