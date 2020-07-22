GREENVILLE — Florence Mae (Rhotehamel) Dickey Wright, 92, of Greenville, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at Brookdale Assisted Living in Greenville.

She was born in Greenville on Jan. 25, 1928, to the late Loyal Glen and Bertha Caroline (Petering) Rhotehamel.

In addition to her parents, Florence was preceded in death by her husbands, Glen A. Dickey, who passed away in January 1963, and Jack L. Wright, whom she married in May 1972 until his death in June 2019; along with her sister, Hazel Driscoll; her brothers, Norman and Bernard Rhotehamel; infant sister, Mary Francis Rhotehamel; two nieces and four nephews; and her daughter-in-law, Teresa Wright.

She was a graduate of Ansonia High School. Florence worked many years in retail, having worked at G.C. Murphy and Coppess 5&10 and Macy's in California, from which she retired. She was a member of the Redbud Garden Club, Ansonia Book Club, American Legion Post 353 Auxiliary, Greenville VFW Auxiliary, the Congregational Christian Church of Ansonia and the Foothills Congregational Christian Church of Los Altos, Calif.

Florence enjoyed bowling and participated in leagues in both Ohio and California. While living in California many good times were had with friends in the culinary club. She and her husband, Jack, took many cruises and traveled extensively. She enjoyed seeing her former classmates at the Ansonia Alumni dinner for the many years she attended. She was also a volunteer at Wayne HealthCare for many years. Florence enjoyed spending time with family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, bringing many smiles and memories.

Florence is survived by her daughters, Diane (Roger) Young of LaFollette, Tenn., and LuAnn (Rusty) Baker of Greenville; son, Steve (Kim) Dickey of Ansonia, and stepson John "Tony" Wright of Union, Ohio; her grandchildren, Teresa (Brian) Mikesell, Jennifer Young-Waters, Kris (Michelle) Dickey, Monica Anderson and Holli Baker; stepgrandchildren, Joshua Wright and Jessica (Early) Singletary; great-grandchildren, Jared and Leela Waters, Ian, Jonah and Colin Mikesell, Caden, Ethan, Kiersten and Lauryn Dickey, Tyler Anderson, Kelci Stidham, Logan Stewart and Gianna Stevens; her sisters, Velma (David) Campbell of Ansonia and Ethel (Frank) Lenker of Greenville; along with nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, a private family service will take place at the convenience of the family with Pastor Eric Knight officiating. Burial will follow in Greenville Union Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be given to the American Macular Degeneration Foundation, P.O. Box 515, Northampton, MA 01061-0515. Online condolences and Hugs-From-Home may be shared with the family by visiting www.tributefuneralhomes.com.