FLORISSANT, Mo. — Florence N. (VanDeGrift) Cummings, 90, went to be with the Lord Thursday, July 5, 2019 at Delmar Gardens North in Florissant, Missouri. She was born March 26, 1929, in Harveysburg, Ohio, to Luther Omar and Io (Nicodemus) VanDeGrift.

Florence married Merle Leon Cummings September 1, 1952, in Greenville, Ohio. From this union were born two sons, John Edward Cummings (Marcia) of Green Cove Springs, Florida, and Timothy Joseph Cummings (Sharon) Florissant, Missouri. She was the proud gram gram of three grandchildren, Tyler Cummings, Cynthia Cummings, and Amanda Cummings, and great gram to Elyse and Kaylee.

Florence loved garage sales and collecting things, she could been seen most days walking the streets of Union City, Indiana and Ohio, either passing papers, selling Avon, or going to garage sales. She was very secure in her belief in God, and she wasn't afraid to share her feelings of her love for Him—even until three days before her death she was pointing people to Christ.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Merle; three sisters, Rolla VanDeGrift, Alice Midlam, Rose Wolaver, three brothers, Leo VanDeGrift, Shirley VanDeGrift, and Verl VanDeGrift.

Services will be held Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at Wilson Shook Funeral Home, Fraze-Brooks Memorial Chapel 432 West Pearl Street, Union City, Indiana, with visitation from 1:00 p.m. until service at 2:30 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow in the Union City Cemetery with Aaron Batchelor officiating. Online condolences may be expressed at www.wilsonshookfuneralhomes.com.