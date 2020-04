GREENVILLE — Floyd E. Foureman, 97, of Greenville, passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 25, 2020.

A public graveside service, with full military honors, will take place on Thursday, April 30, 2020, at 2 p.m. in Brock Cemetery in rural Darke County. Social distancing guidelines will be observed.

