UNION CITY — Fran Dorothy (Fath) Anderson, 80, of Union City, peacefully passed on Friday morning, June 19, 2020, at the home of her daughter, Angie (Jeff) Minnich in Versailles, Ohio.

She was born March 20, 1940, in Hanau, Germany, as Franziska Dorothea Fath. The oldest child of Wilhelm and Dorothea (Hanebeck) Fath.

Fran was a professional interpreter (German/English) in Germany prior to meeting the love of her life, Alva "Gene" Anderson, who was in the U.S. Army and stationed in Hanau, Germany. They were both avid dancers, which is how they met. They married and moved to Greenville, Ohio, in 1963 and shortly thereafter moved to Union City, Ind./Ohio, where they raised their family.

Fran received her "Certificate of Naturalization" and became a U.S. Citizen on Feb. 15, 1972. She was a proud and patriotic American! Fran was the first employee for Lawson's (later Dairy Mart) when they opened in Union City, Ind., in 1974-75. She went on to become store manager for several years until they closed in 1989. She then became a cook at Center of Hope Nursing Home in Union City, Ohio, until she retired in 2005.

She is survived by her children, Angie (Jeff) Minnich of Versailles, Robert "Bob" (Tammy) Anderson of Oxford, Ga., John Anderson of Eaton, Ohio, and David (Anne Marie) Anderson of St. Simons Island, Ga.; 12 grandchildren (Tasha Weaver, Elijah Mosier, Justin Anderson, Kyle Anderson, Josh Anderson, Derrick Garland, Nick Anderson, Jake Anderson, Jenna Anderson, Jessica Anderson, Katelyn Anderson and Jordan Anderson); 19 great-grandchildren (Abby Horne, Gavin Horne, James Horne, Haley Horne, Dani Weaver, Gabby Weaver, Elias Mosier, Kenlee Mosier, Auden Anderson, Reagan Anderson, Kane Wylie, Karsyn Anderson, Carlee Jones, Jade Anderson, Cienna Anderson, Harper Anderson, Branson Driggers, Weston Driggers, and John Driggers); also, Deiter Baltz (brother-in-law), many nephews, nieces, and cousins in Germany.

Fran was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, brother Karlheinz Fath, sister-in-law Renate Desch, and sister Lisa (Fath) Baltz.

Fran was a member of the First Baptist Church in Union City, Ohio. She loved her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. She left a tremendous legacy of being kind, caring, compassionate and selfless to family, friends and strangers alike. If you were lucky to have known her, you likely witnessed that she lived out the definition of being selfless.

A memorial service was held at First Baptist Church in Union City, Ohio, on Saturday, July 18, with Pastor Luke McKeeth officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to State of the Heart Hospice, Greenville, Ohio, or First Baptist Church in Union City, Ohio. Online

condolences may be expressed at www.zecharbailey.com . Bailey Zechar Funeral Home, Versailles, is in charge of arrangements.