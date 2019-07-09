GREENVILLE — Frances "Ellen" Dixon, 80, of Greenville passed away at 2:34 p.m. on Sunday, July 7, 2019, at Reid Health in Richmond, Indiana.

Ellen was born July 3, 1939, in Connersville, Indiana, to the late Raymond and Arietta Frances (Martin) Bullard. In addition to her parents, Ellen was also preceded in death by an infant daughter, Frances Roberta Dixon; brothers, Marty Bullard and Davey Bullard; and sister, Susan Pollitt.

Ellen is survived by her husband of 52 years, Fred Dixon Jr., whom she married November 8, 1966; daughters and son-in-law, Teresa (Perry) Jones of Salamonia, Indiana, Beth E. Wilson of Dunkirk, Indiana and Delia Baker of Greenville; grandchildren, Thomas Wilson, Wyatt Pearson, Moneai (Kasey) Krugh and Kody Smith; numerous great-grandchildren; brother, Peter Bullard of Connersville, Indiana; sisters, Jenny Huston of Falmouth, Indiana and Arietta Bullard of Connersville, Indiana; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Ellen served in the U.S. Navy and was a homemaker.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, July 12, at Zechar Bailey Funeral Home in Greenville, with Pastor Tracy Brown officiating. Burial will follow in Abbottsville Cemetery in Darke County, with full military honors conducted by the Greenville Veteran's Honor Guard. The family will receive friends on Friday from 9-11 a.m. at the funeral home. Condolences for the family may be expressed through www.zecharbailey.com