GREENVILLE — Frances E. (Ridge) Hostetler, 91, of Greenville, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, October 23, 2019, at 6:50 p.m. at her residence. She was born February 14, 1928, in Jackson, Ohio, the daughter of the late Charles and Gettie (Graham) Ridge.

Frances worked as a registered Intensive Care Nurse retiring from the VA in Cincinnati and moved to Greenville after retiring. She worked as private duty nurse until she was 80 years of age. Frances was in the Army Nurse Core serving at Jefferson Barracks, Missouri. She also volunteered at the Brethren Retirement Community, Meals on Wheels and a member of the Criterion Club. She was a member of First United Methodist Church

Frances is preceded in death by her parents; nine siblings and grandson Thomas H. Graber, III.

She is survived by her children: Julie and Deacon Thomas Graber and Christopher Hostetler, all of Greenville, grandchildren Ann (John) Weathers and Mark Graber.

Frances funeral will be held on Monday, October 28, at 10:30 a.m. at Zechar Bailey Funeral Home, Greenville, with the Rev Fr. John R. White officiating. Burial will follow in St. Mary Catholic Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends 1 hour prior to the services at the funeral home. Condolences for the family may be expressed through www.zecharbailey.com