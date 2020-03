GREENVILLE — Frances Long, 85, of the Brethren Retirement Community, Greenville and formerly of Troy, exchanged this life to be with her Lord on February 28, 2020.

Friends and family are invited to attend a public memorial service to honor her life, beginning at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 7, at the Shuff Community Chapel at the Brethren Retirement Community, Greenville, followed by a friend and family gathering.