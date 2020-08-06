GREENVILLE — Francis Ann (Martin) Sieg, age 76, of Greenville, Ohio, passed away at 4:55 a.m., August 6, 2020, at Wayne HealthCare.

She was born March 7, 1944, to the late Stanley and Mildred Martin in Greenville.

Ann is proceeded in death by her husband, Douglas Dean Sieg, whom she married April 29, 1967; and a brother, Donald Martin.

Ann is survived by her daughter, Michelle (Dan) Buck of Orlando, Fla.; her son, Michael (Debra) Sieg of Greenville; grandchildren, Jordan (Tyler) Griffith and Morgan Buck; step grandchildren Amanda and Stephen Richardson; her grandpups Sherman and Hugo; her brother Joe (Katie) Martin of Columbus, Ohio, and her sister in law, Dorothy Martin of Lansing, Mich.

Due to COVID-19, memorial services will be held at a later date.

The family would like to send a special thank you to Wayne HealthCare and Hospice for their care and compassion.