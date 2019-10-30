GREENVILLE — Frank E. Pitman Jr., 79, of Greenville, passed away at 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday, October 29, 2019, at Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton.

Frank was born June 13, 1940, in Greenville to the late Frank E. and Grace A. (Meade) Pitman Sr.

Frank is survived by his wife, Betty L. (Bowman) Pitman whom he married June 24, 1961; sons and daughters-in-law, Terry and Kellie Pitman of Grass Lake, Michigan, Thomas and Roslyn Pitman of Covington and Todd and Holly Pitman of Piqua; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and half-sister and half-brother-in-law, Kathy and John Brickler of New Madison.

Frank retired from Shrader Retreading in Greenville after 31 years of service. He was an avid Cincinnati Reds, Cincinnati Bengals and The Ohio State Buckeyes fan.

A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, November 1, 2019, at Zechar Bailey Funeral Home in Greenville with Pastor Tim Pollitz officiating. Burial will follow in Greenville Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Friday from 12-2 p.m. at the funeral home.