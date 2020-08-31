1/1
Frank Joseph Fullenkamp
FRENCHTOWN — Frank Joseph Fullenkamp, age 67, of Frenchtown, passed away at 9:45 a.m., Thursday, August 27, 2020, at Versailles Healthcare Center.

Frank was born March 31, 1953, in Quebec, Canada. He was the son of the late Thomas B. and Helen M. (Berning) Fullenkamp.

Frank is survived by his wife, Karen (Osborne) Fullenkamp whom he married October 6, 1972; sons, Ryan and Abby Fullenkamp of Frenchtown, and Bradley J. "Pete" Fullenkamp and Jessica Francis of Versailles; grandchildren, Shelby Fullenkamp, Bradley J. Fullenkamp Jr., Carter Fullenkamp and Reese Fullenkamp; great-grandchild, Adilyn Fullenkamp; brother and sister-in-law, David and Ann Fullenkamp of Frenchtown; nephew, Thomas Fullenkamp; and niece, Corrin and Kyle Gehle.

Frank owned and operated Fullenkamp's Frenchtown Trailer Sales since 1993, and formerly worked at Case in Greenville for 19 years. Frank was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church in Frenchtown; Knights of Columbus, St. Denis Council; Versailles Eagles, and the Greenville Moose.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, September 1, 2020, at St. Denis Catholic Church in Versailles with Rev. Fr. Jim Simons celebrant. The family will receive friends on Monday from 2 to 8 p.m. and Tuesday morning from 9 to 10 a.m. at Bailey Zechar Funeral Home in Versailles. Memorial contributions may be made to the Versailles Emergency Medical Services in Frank's memory.

Condolences for the family may be expressed through www.zecharbailey.com



Published in The Daily Advocate from Aug. 31 to Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
1
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
St. Denis Catholic Church
1 entry
August 31, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Ed Grogean
Friend
