WINCHESTER, Ind. — Frank S. Knasinski, Jr., 77, went to be with our Lord and Savior November 17, 2020, at Reid Hospital, Richmond, Indiana, from complications of COVID-19. Frank was born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, the son of Frank S. and Katherine Lydia Ferchoff Knasinski. His father was a first-generation Polish immigrant and his mother, the daughter of German immigrants, who entered the United States through Ellis Island prior to World War I.

Frank graduated from Tomahawk High School (Wisconsin) with the Class of 1961, and served four years with the United States Air Force in Samsun, Turkey and Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana. He met his wife, Patricia Meek Knasinski, at Indiana University where he was stationed for Russian language training, in preparation for becoming a Russian Language Intercept Operator in the United States Air Force. Upon his honorable discharge in 1965, Frank continued working at the Central Intelligence Agency, Washington, D.C. in the Security Service. At that time, the GI Bill enabled him to pursue higher education. He attended the University of Maryland and graduated from Ball State University with a Bachelor of Science in Biology and Art in 1971 and Master of Arts in Education in 1975. His first year of teaching was inside the walls of the Pendleton (IN) State Reformatory at T.R. White High School. Always having a good story to tell, Frank joked that he was happy to be able to go home each day after school. The following year, he continued in public education at Greenville High School (Ohio), where he taught Biology and Life Sciences. He eventually chose to teach 7th grade science at Greenville Junior High School where he became known as "the infamous Mr. K." During his tenure he was awarded honorary faculty membership in the National Honor Society of Secondary Schools. In addition, he was named Teacher of the Year for the Greenville Community Schools in 1992. Upon retirement from teaching, and with his art education, Frank became an art potter and founded JOY Pottery. He produced yard and garden pottery which he sold at art and craft shows throughout the Midwest for 15 years. He holds the copyright for his dripper birdbath.

Frank was a dedicated Christian who, along with his career in science, pursued the truth of Creationism. He was granted membership in the Institute for Creation Research, a scientific research organization that supports the Biblical account of Creation. He was an avid supporter of Answers in Genesis, and held charter membership in the Creation Museum, Petersburg, Ky., and the Ark Encounter, Williamstown, Ky. He was a member of the Harrisville Congregational Christian Church, where he taught the elementary age Sunday School Class and served as a deacon. Formerly, he was a member of Main Street Christian Church, Winchester, where he taught elementary and adult Sunday School Classes, served as deacon, and elder of the church.

The highlight of his retirement was to support the founding of Boys Scouts of America Troop 17 at the Harrisville Congregational Christian Church, under the leadership of his son and Scoutmaster Jason Knasinski. Grandson Eli Knasinski is a founding Scout of Troop 17 and on the road to attaining the rank of Eagle Scout. Frank felt that this troop gave him the opportunity to relive his earlier years when he was a Scoutmaster of Troop 58 (Main Street Christian Church) and son Jason achieved the rank of Eagle Scout. Frank, along with the Scouts and other leaders of Troop 17 have enjoyed countless hours of learning and fun, along with many campouts in the rain.

Frank also supported his son's public charity, Sweet Dreams for Randolph County Kids, Inc., and participated in building and delivering beds for needy children in the Randolph County area.

Frank was a dedicated husband, father, and grandfather. He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Patricia A. Meek Knasinski; his daughter, Tanya L. Knasinski Malak (husband Mike Malak); son, Jason M. Knasinski (wife, April Tobolski Knasinski), all of Winchester; brother, Jerome A. Knasinski (Luanne Gilmore) of Appleton, Wisc.; and sister-in-law, Joan Meek Borton (husband Garth Borton) of Huber Heights, Ohio. His grandchildren are Katy Marie Malak, Kylie Grace Malak, and Eli Jacob Knasinski, all of Winchester. Nieces and nephews include Jodi Knasinski Allen (husband Kevin Allen), Rockledge, Fla.; Jesse Knasinski (wife Stacey Knasinski), Mayville, Wisc.; Pamela Borton Patton (husband Schuyler Patton), Dallas, Tex.; Diane Borton Kahle (husband Richard Kahle), Columbus, Ohio; Brian Meek (wife Desiree Meek), Aberdeen, N.J.; Melinda Meek Manring (husband Seamus Manring), Cartersville, Ga.; and Jared R. Meek, Houston, Tex.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his sister-in-law, Katrinka Knasinski; his brother-in-law, Richard D. Meek; and sister-in-law, Marilyn Meek Bauer.

Friends and family may gather to celebrate Frank's life Saturday, November 21, 2020, 1:00 p.m., at the Harrisville Congregational Christian Church, Harrisville, Ind., with Pastor Coleman Smith officiating. Social distancing guidelines will be respected. The church is located off of 500 East North of SR 32 between Winchester and Union City. The service will be broadcast live on Facebook for family and friends. There will be a private family burial.

Friends and family may call Friday, November 20, 2020, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the church, as well as an hour before services.

In lieu of flowers the family asks that memorial donations be made payable to the Harrisville Congregational Christian Church, Attn: Mr. Frank's Youth Education Fund, 4900 E. South St., Union City, IN 47390.

Walker Funeral Home in Winchester is entrusted with the arrangements. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.walkerswinchester.com.