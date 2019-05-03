GREENVILLE - Frankie Kay (Boolman) Sanderson, 74, of Greenville, passed away at 3:17 p.m. Thursday May 2, 2019, at the State of The Heart Hospice Care Center in Greenville.

Frankie was born Dec. 31, 1944, in Greenville, he daughter of the late Gerald and Mary Louise (McDaniel) Boolman.

Frankie spent her life working jobs that dealt with providing services directly to the public. These services included; working as a bartender for Sater Lanes and the American Legion, waitressing at the Fairlawn, Floor guard at the Skate Place roller rink, providing customer service at Xtra Value and K-Mart department store, and a driver for Greenville Transit System.

In addition to her parents, she is proceeded in death by her brother Dick Boolman and her ex-husband Robert Sanderson.

She is survived by her son Jeff Sanderson; a sister Deb (Steve) Kolling, sister-in-law Dorthy Boolman, nephews Jerry (Annette) Boolman; Russ (Mary Ann) Sanderson, Mike (Denise) Sanderson, nieces Susan (Jeff) Cummins; Stacey (Mark) Whittaker, Jamie (Dean) Goedel, Melanie (John) Rimmer, great-nephews Mike; Trea, Reese, Mason, Tyler, Tray, Jordan, great-nieces Kaylee; Bailey, Elizabeth, Sarah, Jessica, great-great-nephews Winston M., Easton, Tripp, Owen, Jaxon, Winston, great-great-nieces Elli and Emmalyn. Also, she is survived by a special friend Jerry Gasquez.

Private memorial services will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by Zechar Bailey Funeral Home Greenville.

It is the wishes of the family that Memorial Contributions be given to the American Legion Greenville.

Condolences for the family may be sent to www.zecharbailey.com