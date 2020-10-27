PIQUA — Franklin "Frank" A. Kesler, age 65, died October 25, 2020 at his home in Piqua.

He was born September 4, 1955 in Piqua to the late Junior and Helen (Kesler) Swartz. Frank worked at Con-Agra in Sidney, and was a member of Greenville Worship Center.

Preceded in death by his parents; brother, Daniel Swartz; brother-in-law, Ronnie Krister; and two granddaughters.

Frank is survived by his wife of almost 40 years, Doris J. (Miller) Kesler; two sons, Franklin Leroy (Belinda) Kesler of Piqua, and Robert (Samantha) Kesler of Washington Court House; two daughters, Vickie Kesler of Springfield, Mo., and Mildred Kesler of Circleville; stepdaughter, Tracy Downing of Washington Court House; 16 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; two brothers, Bill (Teri) Swartz of Greenville and Albert Swartz of Piqua; three sisters, Mary Krister of Greenville, Rosie (Jim) Hobbs of Indiana, Nancy (Jay) Birt of Piqua; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Funeral Service to be held Friday, October 30, 2020, 2 p.m., at Stocker-Fraley Funeral Home in Bradford, with Pastor Rick Tenson officiating. Interment in Oakland Cemetery. Visitation will be held Thursday, October 29, from 4 to 8 p.m., at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to Greenville Worship Center, 630 Pine St, Greenville, OH 45331.

Condolences may be left for the family at www.stockerfraley.com.