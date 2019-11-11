VERSAILLES — Franklin Duane Brewer, 85, of Versailles passed away at 7:05 p.m. on Thursday, November 7, 2019, at State of the Heart Hospice Care Center in Greenville.

Duane was born August 3, 1934, in Darke County to the late Alpha and Goldie Brewer. In addition to his parents, Duane was also preceded in death by his wife, Alice Virginia (Garber) Brewer on May 12, 2017, whom he married June 30, 1958; brother, Glenn Brewer; and a sister, Juanita Rinehart.

Duane is survived by his daughters and son-in-law, Carol Brewer of Versailles and Connie and David Seibert of Willowdell; sons and daughter-in-law, Ron and Nancy Brewer Sr. of Ansonia and Robert Brewer of Greenville and grandchildren, Amber and Joe Cain, Ashley Seibert and Bryant and Stepheny Seibert, Ron Brewer Jr., Bobi Brewer and Robbie Brewer.

Duane owned and operated Brewer and Sons Trucking for 30 years and retired in 2006. After retirement, Duane later hauled grain and feed for Keller Grain and Feed and was a truck driver at Dick Lavy Trucking for 9 years.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, November 14, 2019, at Zechar Bailey Funeral Home in Greenville with Pastor Doug Klinsing officiating. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 1-2 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the . Condolences for the family may be expressed through www.zecharbailey.com