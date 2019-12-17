GREENVVILLE — Fred Edward Matix, 77 of Greenville, Ohio, passed away on the afternoon of Sunday December 15, 2019, at the State of the Heart Hospice Care Center, Greenville, Ohio. Fred was born August 1, 1942, in Hamilton, Ohio, the son of the late Charles Matix and Erma (Dittman) Matix-McCreary.

He graduated from Indiana University with a degree in education. He went on to teach and coach first at North Judson High School in North Central Indiana followed by Jimtown High School, also in Indiana before moving to Greenville in 1976. Fred served as a coach, teacher, athletic director, school board member, and mentor in the Greenville City School system from 1976-2019. Fred also was an official's assigner for the OHSAA.

Fred is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Joyce (McCashland) Matix of Greenville: two children, Brian (Julie) Matix of Fort Wayne, Indiana and Jana (Dennis) Kiser of Greenville; and was a very proud grandfather of Christian Matix, Emma Matix, Landen Kiser and Evan Kiser. Also survived by his sister Ruth Ann Cowling of Indiana, many sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, friends and his very loyal dog Ellie whom he loved very much.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday December 21, in the Zechar Bailey Funeral Home Greenville, Ohio with Pastor Gary Oser officiating. The family will receive friends on Saturday from 10 a.m. until time of the services in the funeral home.

It is the wishes of the family that Memorial Contributions be given to Greenville Senior High School Athletic Department.

Condolences for the family may be sent to www.zecharbailey.com